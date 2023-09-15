FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukraine Retakes Town Near Bakhmut
Ukrainian forces recapture the village of Andriivka, near Bakhumt. We look ahead to the UNGA meeting and Volodomyyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington. And we learn what role friendship and empathy can play in political debates. Plus, a look at using seized Russian money to rebuild Ukraine.
Episodes
-
September 14, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin’s Meeting
-
September 13, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russia's Putin, North Korea's Kim Pledge Allegiance
-
September 12, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Kim Jong Un is in Russia
-
September 11, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Why Would North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Go to Russia?
-
September 08, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukraine Dividing Opinions at G20
-
September 07, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Secretary Blinken’s Visit to Ukraine Continues