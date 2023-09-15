Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Flashpoint Ukraine
Subscribe
Flashpoint Ukraine

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Subscribe

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukraine Retakes Town Near Bakhmut

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukraine Retakes Town Near Bakhmut
Embed
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukraine Retakes Town Near Bakhmut

No media source currently available

0:00 0:25:00 0:00
Download

Ukrainian forces recapture the village of Andriivka, near Bakhumt. We look ahead to the UNGA meeting and Volodomyyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington. And we learn what role friendship and empathy can play in political debates. Plus, a look at using seized Russian money to rebuild Ukraine.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG