FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukraine’s Defense Minister to Be Replaced
Ukraine will get a new defense minister after more than a year and a half of war. Poland is building up its own national defenses and the Grain Deal is on the table at a meeting in Sochi between Putin and Erdogan. Plus we talk to Amnesty International about a new Russian history textbook.
Episodes
-
September 01, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukraine Attacks Deep Inside Russia
-
-
-
-
August 28, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russia Confirms Prigozhin’s Death
-
August 25, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: US to Train Ukrainian Pilots