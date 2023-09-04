Accessibility links

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukraine’s Defense Minister to Be Replaced

Ukraine will get a new defense minister after more than a year and a half of war. Poland is building up its own national defenses and the Grain Deal is on the table at a meeting in Sochi between Putin and Erdogan. Plus we talk to Amnesty International about a new Russian history textbook.

