Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Flashpoint Ukraine
Subscribe
Flashpoint Ukraine

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Subscribe

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: UN: More Than 40% of Ukrainians Need Humanitarian Help Under Horrendous War Conditions

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: UN: More Than 40% of Ukrainians Need Humanitarian Help Under Horrendous War Conditions
Embed
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: UN: More Than 40% of Ukrainians Need Humanitarian Help Under Horrendous War Conditions

No media source currently available

0:00 0:25:00 0:00
Download

The United Nations Office of Humanitarian Affairs says the war in Ukraine is hitting the youngest the hardest. Biden officials tell lawmakers aid for Ukraine and Israel is vital to U.S. national security. Ukrainian volunteers are sewing adaptive clothing designed to accommodate soldiers' injuries.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG