FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: VOA Talks With Governor of Rivne After Russian Attack

VOA Talks with the governor of Rivne after it is attacked by Russian missiles. We learn about drones headed towards Moscow and more aid headed to Kyiv. Plus a conversation with a former ambassador about the recent peace talks in Saudi Arabia and we go to ComicCon to look at a special comic book.

