FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Dozens Killed in One of Russia's Deadliest Attacks in Ukraine in Months
Russia conducted several massive attacks Thursday, including one that hit a cafe and killed at least 50 civilians. President Biden will address the nation to make the case for continued American support for Ukraine. Russian citizens who temporarily fled to Armenia may end up making it permanent.
September 28, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: NATO Secretary General Pays Surprise visit to Ukraine.
-
September 27, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukraine Prepares for Another Winter at War