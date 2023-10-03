Accessibility links

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: What’s at Stake with Lapse in Funding for Ukraine?

Despite cracks in Congress, the White House is determined to continue supporting Ukraine. The Pentagon warns The Pentagon is warning Congress that it is running low on money to replace weapons the U.S. has sent to Ukraine. How Russia is recruiting Cubans to fight its war in Ukraine.

