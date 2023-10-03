FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: What’s at Stake with Lapse in Funding for Ukraine?
Despite cracks in Congress, the White House is determined to continue supporting Ukraine. The Pentagon warns The Pentagon is warning Congress that it is running low on money to replace weapons the U.S. has sent to Ukraine. How Russia is recruiting Cubans to fight its war in Ukraine.
September 28, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: NATO Secretary General Pays Surprise visit to Ukraine.
September 27, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukraine Prepares for Another Winter at War
September 26, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Experts Say Russia Continues to Commit War Crimes
