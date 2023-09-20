FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Zalensky Says Russia’s Weaponization is Not Just Conventional
Ukraine's president says Russia is not just using conventional weapons - it's weaponizing other things against the world. The human rights situation domestically in Russia has “significantly deteriorated” according to a new UN report. How drones are playing a vital role on both sides of the war.
