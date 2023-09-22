Accessibility links

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Zelenskyy in Canada Continues Efforts to Solidify Support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy travels to Canada in his continuing campaign to shore up support from western allies. The U.S. announces an additional $328 million worth of weapons for Ukraine. Some families living near the frontlines, choose to stay despite the constant shelling.

