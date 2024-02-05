Floods from ‘Pineapple Express’ Ravage Southern California
An atmospheric river has brought nonstop rain to the Los Angeles basin in the U.S. State of California devastating the normally dry terrain. Wildfires tearing through Chile have killed more than 120 people. And, NASA, the US-space agency, will launch its next climate and Earth monitoring satellite.
Episodes
-
February 04, 2024
US Combines Diplomacy, Attacks in Middle East
-
February 01, 2024
U.S. to “Take Significant Action” against Iran-backed Militias
-
-
January 30, 2024
Kataib Hezbollah Announces Suspension of Attacks Against U.S. Troops
-
-