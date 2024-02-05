Floods from ‘Pineapple Express’ Ravage Southern California

Accessibility links

An atmospheric river has brought nonstop rain to the Los Angeles basin in the U.S. State of California devastating the normally dry terrain. Wildfires tearing through Chile have killed more than 120 people. And, NASA, the US-space agency, will launch its next climate and Earth monitoring satellite.

