For These Students, Learning Is a Laughing Matter

Along with achieving academic excellence, universities across the US encourage their students to explore their potential and develop interests beyond their major. Joining an on-campus club is a good way to do that. Whether cultural, social, political or recreational, these clubs give students a voice and a chance to hone various skills, from community engagement to being funny. That's what the Stand-up Comedy Club at Johns Hopkins University offers. Faiza Elmasry visited the club and has this story narrated by Faith Lapidus.