Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

For These Students, Learning Is a Laughing Matter

For These Students, Learning Is a Laughing Matter
Embed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:11 0:00
Direct link

Along with achieving academic excellence, universities across the US encourage their students to explore their potential and develop interests beyond their major. Joining an on-campus club is a good way to do that. Whether cultural, social, political or recreational, these clubs give students a voice and a chance to hone various skills, from community engagement to being funny. That's what the Stand-up Comedy Club at Johns Hopkins University offers. Faiza Elmasry visited the club and has this story narrated by Faith Lapidus.

See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG