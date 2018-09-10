Forecasters: Florence to Take Aim at US East Coast as Major Hurricane

Parts of the state of North Carolina are being evacuated as Hurricane Florence strengthened into a major Category 4 hurricane, packing winds of up to 195 kilometers an hour in the North Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center expects Florence to pass between Bermuda and the Bahamas on Tuesday and Wednesday, and then approach the U.S. states of North Carolina and South Carolina by late Thursday into Friday.



By the time it reaches the U.S. mainland, the NHC says Florence will strengthen into "an extremely dangerous major hurricane."

The Pentagon said Monday it has sent an advance military team to an emergency operations center in Raleigh, North Carolina, to coordinate with federal and state partners. Troops have received ready to deploy orders for Virginia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

North Carolina ordered evacuations for the Outer Banks barrier islands, including popular tourist destination Hatteras Island.



Virginia, and North and South Carolina have declared states of emergency and authorities as far north as New Jersey are warning people along the coast to take precautions, including for the possibility of flooding rains far inland.



North Carolina governor Roy Cooper asked President Donald Trump for an early Disaster Declaration on Monday to prepare for anticipated damage in the state.



"North Carolina faces three threats here. First, the ocean surge along our coast.Then the strong winds which may be higher than the other hurricanes that we have recently experienced.And of course, inland flooding from heavy rain.And we here in North Carolina are bracing for a hard hit," he told a press conference.



"Today, let me be clear.North Carolina is taking Hurricane Florence seriously, and you should too. Get ready now."



At the same time Florence is expected to make its landfall, another storm, Hurricane Isaac, is forecast to move across the Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea.



Isaac is smaller and weaker than Florence.The NHC expects it to be downgraded to a tropical storm by Friday and Saturday as it moves near or south of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.



A third Atlantic storm, Hurricane Helene, is not expected to impact any land in the coming days as it moves north over open water.