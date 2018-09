Owning your home is the most popular definition of the American Dream. But in today's economy, more Americans are opting out of buying or renting. Some are choosing to live in housing cooperatives, or "co-living" arrangements, where tenants rent bedrooms and sometimes a bathroom, but share kitchens and other rooms. Tatiana Vorozhko and Dmitriy Savchuk of VOA's Ukrainian Service visited a co-living house in Brooklyn, N.Y., to find out why some are choosing another version of the American Dream.