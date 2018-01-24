Accessibility links

Ex-Airline Pilot Gets Life Sentence for Child Sex Crimes

  • VOA News

A former airline pilot will spend the rest of his life in prison for numerous sexual crimes against children, including rape and buying young Asian children for pornography.

Michael Clemans of Sacramento, California, was sentenced Tuesday, months after a federal jury found him guilty.

This undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of California shows Michael Carey Clemans, 57, who was sentenced to life in federal prison Jan. 23, 2018, for child sex crimes.

U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott pronounced Clemans' crimes "appalling" and "heinous."

"Child pornography is the product of horrifically violent acts perpetrated against children who are powerless to escape their attackers," he said.

Clemans' crimes included flying from the U.S. to Manila with the specific purpose of raping minors.

While living in Thailand, Clemans paid a woman in the Philippines thousands of dollars to produce pornographic images of children as young as 7.

He used the internet to instruct the woman to look for vulnerable children to photograph, specifically orphans and typhoon victims.

"Advances in technology have escalated both the horrific nature and pervasiveness of these violent crimes," Scott said. "Predators become more innovative in finding vulnerable children both domestically and abroad to exploit."

Scott said the U.S. attorney's office was committed to seeing such criminals are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

