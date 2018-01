One week after President Donald Trump allegedly made derogatory comments about Africa and Haiti in a meeting over immigration policy with lawmakers, 78 former US ambassadors to 48 African countries have sent a letter to the president asking him to "reassess your views on Africa and its citizens." Former U.S. Ambassador John Campbell speaks with VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine about an effort to reassure Africans about the U.S. commitment to the region.