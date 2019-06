In 2009, Jesse Morton, then al-Qaida's chief American propagandist, launched a glossy online publication called "Jihad Recollections," which years later gave rise to the Islamic State's "Dabiq" and "Rumiyah" magazines. But that same propagandist is now a changed man. Using the same tactics and the same approach that he learned from the old publication, he's launched a new magazine, this time with the aim of countering online jihadi propaganda. Masood Farivar has the story.