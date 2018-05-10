Former Malaysian PM Returns to Power After Stunning Election

Malaysia's former leader, Mahathir Mohamad, was sworn in Thursday as the country's seventh prime minister after his stunning election victory the day before, a feat that makes him the world's oldest elected leader.



The 92-year-old former prime minister known for his authoritarian rule, and his coalition of opposition parties, the Alliance of Hope, toppled Prime Minister Najib Razak's Barisan Nasional coalition, which ruled Malaysia since its birth as an independent country in 1957.



The ceremony at the official state pace in Kuala Lumpur ended a day of doubt as rumors circulated the Barisan Nasional coalition would try to maintain its grip on power.

Mahathir, wearing a traditional black tunic and sarong and an Islamic cap, was officially sworn in by King Sultan Muhammad in a ceremony that was steeped in centuries-old Muslim Malay tradition.



"I, Mahathir Mohamad, after being elected as prime minister, swear to carry out my task with all my ability, and that I will be loyal to Malaysia and preserve and defend the constitution," he said in an elaborately decorated room surrounded by political allies and senior government officials.

Hundreds of Malaysians lined the road leading to the palace before the ceremony, waving party flags and cheering.

Najib conceded defeat earlier Thursday, saying he and his colleagues "accept the verdict of the people."



U.S. State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert congratulated the Malaysian people for voting, saying they "engaged the electoral process in large numbers peacefully and with great enthusiasm."



Experts had expected the Barisan Nasional coalition to lose the popular vote but maintain control of parliament after it redrew the country's electoral map.



Najib's downfall was fueled by the imposition of a sales tax that mainly affects the rural poor and a corruption scandal in which billions of dollars were allegedly stolen from a state-owned investment fund he oversaw. Najib denies any wrongdoing.

Mahathir has said he is not seeking "revenge" against his political opponents, but promised to restore law and order.



Mahathir led Malaysia from 1981 to 2003. He is credited with building a thriving economy in Malaysia. But many Malaysians are still upset over what they said was Mahathir's harsh treatment of political opponents and suppression of free speech.



Najib's regime has also faced accusations of acts of repression against citizens. The human rights group Amnesty International said Thursday the election is an "historic opportunity to break with the human rights of the past."



The rights group accused the Barisan Nasional coalition of "repeated attacks on the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly and arbitrary detentions under draconian laws."



Amnesty International said Mahathir can begin reforms by fulfilling a campaign pledge to release opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who is in prison on corruption and sodomy charges that were widely denounced as politically motivated.



It also called on Mahathir to abolish repressive laws such as the recently imposed Anti-Fake News Law, which it says is "designed to stifle debate online."