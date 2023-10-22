Former Pakistani PM’s Return May Not Bring Back Civilian Control, Analysts Caution

Pakistan’s three-time former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, returned to the country Saturday after living in self-imposed exile for four years in the United Kingdom. Analysts say Sharif’s return will help restart politics in Pakistan, which have been stifled for months, but regaining political space lost to the powerful military will remain difficult. VOA’s Pakistan bureau chief Sarah Zaman reports from Sharif’s political stronghold, Lahore. VOA footage by Wajid Asad, Iqbal Khan. Video editing by Malik Waqar Ahmed.