Prosecutors Indict Former South Korean President Lee For Corruption

South Korean prosecutors have indicted former President Lee Myung-bak on charges that include bribery and embezzlement.

He is accused of accepting $10 million in bribes from South Korea's spy agency as well as Samsung. Prosecutors also say Lee embezzled $33 million from a private company he owned.

Lee denies any wrongdoing, saying the charges are political. He has been in custody since last month.

The conservative businessman who governed from 2008 to 2013 is the fourth living South Korean leader to be entangled in corruption allegations before leaving office or in the years afterwards.

His successor, Park Geun-hye, was sentenced to 24 years in prison in a separate corruption scandal on Friday.