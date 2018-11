Some of you may be familiar with mythical sea monsters. For example, Scotland's infamous Loch Ness Monster "Nessie," and Giganto, fictional beasts of comic book fame. But millions of years ago, there were real-life sea monsters that lived and thrived in what we now call the South Atlantic Ocean. Now a Smithsonian museum in Washington is giving visitors a chance to learn about these ancient marine reptiles. VOA's Julie Taboh has more.