France Attack: 1 Person to Appear Before Judge

One person is to appear before a judge as part of a terrorism-related investigation into a shooting attack that killed five people last week near a Christmas market in the eastern French city of Strasbourg, the Paris prosecutor's office said Monday.



An official close to the investigation, who could not be named as the case was ongoing, said the man is suspected of having been involved in supplying the weapon used by suspected gunman Cherif Chekatt in the Dec. 11 attack. Chekatt died in a shootout with police in Strasbourg Thursday.



The suspect is the only one of seven people initially detained as part of the investigation who is still in custody.



The death toll from the attack increased to five Sunday night after a Polish man died of his wounds in a Strasbourg hospital. Barto Orent-Niedzielski, 36, lived in the city, where he worked at the European Parliament and as a journalist. The other casualties include a tourist from Thailand and an Italian journalist covering the European Parliament.



According to some reports, Orent-Niedzielski fought the shooter and stopped him from entering a crowded club, possibly preventing more deaths.



Polish President Andrzej Duda wrote early Monday on Twitter that "I knew him by sight. I am shocked. I had not realized that he was the one mortally wounded protecting other people. Honor to his memory. RIP."