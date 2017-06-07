Accessibility links

French President Macron Creates New Counterterrorism Unit

  • Associated Press
FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron is seen at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 23, 2017. On Monday, Macron will host Russian President Vladimir Putin in what will be their first meeting.
PARIS — 

French President Emmanuel Macron is holding a special meeting Wednesday aimed at creating a new counterterrorism unit, in the presence of government members and top security officials.

The French presidency said the defense council will outline details of a task force that will be in charge of coordinating counterterrorism efforts and intelligence services in the country.

The unit will be based at the Elysee palace, operational 24 hours a day and will act directly under the president's authority — an unprecedented situation in the country, where some observers have denounced a lack of coordination between foreign and domestic intelligence services.

The creation of the task force was a campaign promise of Macron in a country marked by a series of attacks by Islamic extremists.

