French Author Ernaux Wins Literature Nobel

French author Annie Ernaux has won this year’s Nobel Prize for literature.

The Nobel committee said Thursday that Ernaux was chosen for “the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory.”

Her works include "La Place" (A Man’s Place), about her relationship with her father and "Les annees" (The Years), about French society from World War II to the present day.

The honor includes a $900,000 cash award.

The prizes for medicine, physics and chemistry were awarded earlier this week. The Nobel Peace Prize is due to be announced Friday and the prize for economics on Monday.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.