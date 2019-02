The French military said it has helped to repel a column of 40 pickup trucks entering northern Chad from Libya.

The French Defense Ministry said Monday that it used Mirage 2000 fighter jets to launch air strikes on the armed group in the trucks Sunday.

The military said the "intervention, in response to a request from Chadian authorities, helped hinder this hostile progression and disperse the column."

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the incursion from Libya.