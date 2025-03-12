G7 to discuss Ukraine after US restarts aid, proposes 30-day ceasefire

Foreign ministers from the G7 group of leading industrial nations are set to gather for several days of talks in Quebec, Canada, including meetings focused on support for Ukraine in its battle against a three-year Russian invasion.

The talks follow a decision by the United States to resume intelligence sharing and security assistance to Ukraine, after senior officials from the two countries met in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

After nearly eight hours of talks, Ukraine announced Tuesday its readiness to accept a U.S. proposal for "an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire" in the war with Russia, pending Kremlin approval.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed the 30-day ceasefire proposal, saying Wednesday on X that it is “an important and correct step towards a just peace for Ukraine.”

“We stand with Ukraine and the United States and welcome the proposals from Jeddah. Now it is up to Putin," Scholz said.

The Kremlin had no immediate comment on a ceasefire proposal from the U.S. and Ukraine. Russia’s Foreign Ministry said only that negotiations with U.S. officials could take place this week.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters late Tuesday that Ukraine has taken a concrete step toward ending the war.

"Now hopefully we'll take this offer now to the Russians. And we hope that they'll say yes. That they'll say yes to peace. The ball's now in their court," he said.

National security adviser Mike Waltz, who joined Rubio in leading the U.S. side in Jeddah, said he would speak with his Russian counterpart "in the coming days."

On Thursday, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte will visit the White House. All these discussions are part of the efforts to advance the peace process.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not participate in the U.S.-Ukraine talks, but he said during his nightly address Tuesday that the ceasefire plan was a “positive proposal.”