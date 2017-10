For Puerto Ricans in the San Juan metro area, the once interminable eight-hour-plus lines for fuel have eased to little more than an hour in some places and disappeared altogether in others. For the two weeks after the devastating impact of hurricane María, the strongest to hit the island in almost 100 years, residents feared a possible fuel shortage, which led to moments of tension and anxiety, and even the threat of violence in some areas. Gianpaolo Pietri reports for VOA.