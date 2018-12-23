Gatwick Suspects Released 'Without Charge'

British police have released a man and a women they arrested Friday in connection with the drone incursions that hampered operations at Gatwick Airport for three days.

A statement from Sussex police Sunday said the two were released "without charge" and both "fully co-operated with our enquiries and are no longer suspects."



The police said Saturday the investigation is "still on-going and our activities at the airport continue to build resilience to detect and mitigate further incursions from drones, by deploying a range of tactics."

The closing down of the runway at Britain's second largest airport because of the drones, disrupted flights and affected hundreds of thousands of passengers.

Gatwick shut down late Wednesday after the first drone sightings and reopened on a limited basis Friday. By Friday afternoon, however, flights were suspended again, following reports of additional drone sightings. Later Friday, the airport's runway reopened.

Sussex Police Superintendent Justin Burtenshaw said the number of drone sightings at Gatwick was "unprecedented."

Gatwick, located 45 kilometers south of London, is Britain's second largest airport. Its shutdowns have affected flights at London's main airport, Heathrow, as well as other hubs across Europe.

More than 43 million passengers a year travel through Gatwick.