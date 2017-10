A groundbreaking treatment for a rare form of hereditary blindness has moved closer to U.S. approval. This week advisers to the Food and Drug Administration recommended the experimental gene therapy, which replaces a defective gene. If the FDA agrees by mid-January, this would become the first gene therapy in the U.S. for an inherited disease. VOA's Deborah Block tells us how a breakthrough treatment helped restore vision to a teenager who has his sights on a singing career.