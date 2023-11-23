German Authorities Raid Properties Linked to Hamas

German authorities carried out raids Thursday in connection with a ban on the Palestinian militant group Hamas and the pro-Palestinian group Samidoun.

Germany’s Interior Ministry said the raids took place at 15 properties in four states.

"With the bans on Hamas and Samidoun in Germany, we have sent a clear signal that we will not tolerate any glorification or support of the barbaric terror of Hamas against Israel," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in a statement.

The ministry says there are about 450 Hamas members in Germany and that they have engaged in propaganda and fundraising efforts.

