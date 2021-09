Show more Show less

It's still not clear who will be the next leader of Germany, after Sunday's election failed to give any party a ruling majority. Talks between rival parties over forming a coalition government are under way. As Henry Ridgwell reports, Olaf Scholz is the narrow favorite to take over from Angela Merkel as chancellor — but the outcome remains uncertain.



Camera: Henry Ridgwell Produced by: Henry Ridgwell, Marcus Harton