A court in Germany has found a member of a neo-Nazi gang guilty of 10 racially motivated murders. Beate Zschaepe received an automatic life sentence Wednesday in the state court of Munich. Zschaepe was the chief defendant in a 5-year-long trial in the murder of eight ethnic Turks, a Greek citizen and a policewoman between 2000 and 2007. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports Turkey and rights advocates in Germany demand further investigation of the militant network behind the murders.