Germany's Merkel Sets Trip to Visit Trump for April 27

The German government says Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Washington on April 27 to meet President Donald Trump.

Government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said Wednesday the leaders will discuss "bilateral questions and of course foreign and security policy challenges."



The White House previously said that a visit by Merkel was planned in the coming weeks. French President Emmanuel Macron is expected in Washington April 24.



The European leaders are trying to preserve the accord between global powers and Iran on Tehran's nuclear program. Trump has vowed to withdraw from the 2015 agreement by May 12 unless negotiators can agree to fix what he sees as its serious flaws.



They also want to ensure that the European Union remains exempt from U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.