Ghosts Appeared in the White House Soon after It was Built

The White House is an enduring symbol of American leadership. The country was not yet a quarter of a century old when John Adams inhabited the President’s House in 1800. From that time on, the White house has been the working and living quarters of many presidents and their families, and hosted a number of foreign and domestic dignitaries. But historian Edward Lengel, of the White House Historical Association, says it also was home to some other beings. VOA’s Nikoleta Ilic reports.