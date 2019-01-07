Ginsburg to Miss Monday's Supreme Court Session After Surgery

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is missing Monday's scheduled oral arguments as she continues to recover from surgery to remove two malignant growths from her lung.

It is the first time she has missed a public session at the Supreme Court in her 25-year career as a justice there.

Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said Ginsburg will work from home where she plans to "participate" in the cases by reading the briefs, filings and transcripts.

Ginsburg underwent surgery last month in New York. The two malignant growths in her lung were discovered during tests conducted after Ginsburg broke three ribs in a fall in November.

Ginsburg has been treated in the past for colon cancer and pancreatic cancer, and did not miss any argument sessions.

The 85-year-old is the most senior liberal justice on the court. She has been an associate justice since 1993.