Gordon Expected to Hit US Gulf Coast as Hurricane

U.S. forecasters expect Tropical Storm Gordon to gain strength during the day Tuesday before making landfall somewhere along the Gulf Coast.

The National Hurricane Center said by the time the storm reaches land it will likely have reached hurricane status, which would mean sustained winds of at least 119 kilometers per hour (74 mph).

Hurricane warnings are in effect for coastal areas in the states of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

The storm is expected to drop 10 to 20 centimeters (4 to 8 inches) of rain on those states as well as Arkansas.

Gordon also brings the threat of flooding from storm surge.

It will quickly lose strength during the day Wednesday as it moves farther inland.

The storm brought high winds and heavy rain to the southern tip of Florida on Monday, forcing lifeguards to close beaches, disappointing tourists looking to spend Labor Day in the surf.