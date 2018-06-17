Greece, Macedonia Sign Deal Ending Name Dispute

Greece and Macedonia signed a deal that, if ratified, will resolve a decades-old dispute concerning Macedonia’s name.



The two countries’ prime ministers, Greece’s Alexis Tsipras and Macedonia's Zoran Zaev, attended the signing of the deal Sunday by the two countries’ foreign ministers, along with U.N. and EU officials.



The village of Psarades, on the shore of the Great Prespa lake, was chosen as a symbolic site, since it lies near where the borders of the two countries, as well as Albania, meet.



Police have cordoned off all approaches to the village to prevent protesters from reaching the site. A protest by nationalists will be staged almost 40 kilometers (25 miles) away.