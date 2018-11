'Green Book,' by filmmaker Peter Farrelly, tells the story of an unlikely friendship between two men, a world-renowned African-American classical pianist and an Italian-American bouncer. Their friendship develops during a concert tour in the American South during the 1960s as they navigate by the Green Book, a guidebook advising African-American motorists where to safely sleep, eat or travel during the Jim Crow era. VOA's Penelope Poulou reports on the dramatization of this real life story.