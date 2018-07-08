Haiti’s President Rolls Back Gas Price Amid Protests

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has rescinded his administration’s decision to hike gas prices by 49 percent amid violent protests that left at least three dead Saturday.

“Gas prices will go back to what they were previously nationwide,” Moïse announced in a national address late Saturday. The president also called for calm, asked protesters to clear the streets and allow police to restore order.

Hours earlier, protesters burned tires in the streets of Port-au-Prince, and a nearby suburb, Petionville, looted stores, set fire to cars in front of luxury hotels and threatened to burn down the parliament building.

A security guard at the parliament shared a video with VOA, showing dark smoke coming from a burning tire in front of the complex, as multiple gun shots could be heard in the background.

Before Moïse rolled back his decision, the price of gas had been hiked to $4.75 (309 Haitian gourdes) per gallon, more than twice as much as most Haitians' daily income.

Kange Makenson, a Haitian man who was protesting in Port-au-Prince, told VOA the people can’t even afford basic necessities and the price hike would just make life harder.

“When we voted for this president, we weren’t voting to be abused by his administration,” he said. “I believe these protests will force the government to go back on its decision. When you consider the cost of basic necessities — a small can of rice costs 69 cents (45 gourdes) — we expect higher gas prices to lead to price hikes on everything.”

VOA Creole stringers reported seeing burning tires and looting in Carrefour, Jeremie, Jacmel and Les Calles. The situation in northern cities such as Cape Haitian and Fort Liberte were reportedly calm, with few cars on the roads.

Asked how she felt about the violent protests and looting Gislaine Jeudy, from Marigot a few kilometers from Jacmel, said it was discouraging and unnecessary.

“When they [thugs] loot and create chaos in the city it hurts us because we need a functioning city to buy what we need. When our gardens don’t produce what we need we go to town and buy it. So this hurts us,” she said.

Haitians VOA spoke to after the president’s speech said they were not impressed with his tone nor his review of his administration’s accomplishments. Most adopted a wait-and-see attitude, and anticipated more trouble.

Reacting to the insecurity in Haiti, U.S. airlines have suspended flights to and from the country, leaving many tourists stranded.

The US Embassy is advising all Americans in Haiti to shelter in place, and published emergency contact numbers on social media.

VOA Creole stringers Matiado Vilme and Renand Toussaint in Port au Prince contributed to this report.