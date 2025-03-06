Hamas rejects Trump’s threat
Hamas dismissed President Donald Trump's latest threat, saying it will only free the remaining Israeli hostages in exchange for a lasting ceasefire. The U.S. will revoke the legal status of 240,000 Ukrainian refugees, potentially leading to their deportation. European leaders meet in Brussels to discuss a potential future with less involvement from the U.S. Plus, International Women’s Day in Cambodia.
