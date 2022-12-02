Health Care Access Difficult for HIV Patients in Flood-Ravaged Areas of Pakistan
In the highly conservative country of Pakistan, AIDS patients often face discrimination that keeps them from disclosing their diagnosis. Hundreds of HIV cases reported in Sindh Province in 2019 included children. That region was recently devastated by floods, making access to health care for HIV patients even more difficult. VOA’s Sidra Dar reports from Sindh Province, in this report narrated by Asadullah Khalid. Camera: Muhammad Khalil