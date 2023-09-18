Student Union
Health Check: Vaccinations International Students Need for the US
Telangana Today, an Indian news outlet, has a rundown on the immunizations international students must receive to study in the U.S.
"Vaccination is mandatory for students of all levels, including undergraduates, graduates, and doctoral candidates, regardless of their residential status," the story notes. Get the full list here. (August 2023)
How International Students Can Feel More at Home in US
Indian news outlet Telangana Today has some tips on how international students can acclimate to life in the United States.
They include:
- Attending welcome-week events organized by the university.
- Taking advantage of support services offered by the school's international student office.
- Joining clubs and organizations.
Read the full article here. (August 2023)
Tool Compares States’ Education Programs
U.S. states differ in education levels, college faculty pay, student enrollments, and more. This tool from the Chronicle of Higher Education lets you quickly compare them. (August 2023)
Road to Grad School for 1 Afghan Student Has Been Far From Simple
Amena Sadat, a political science Ph.D. student at the University of California, Riverside, fled Afghanistan with only the clothes on her back after the Taliban took over.
Her educational journey has been harrowing. Many of her family members did not want her to study, and one, a local politician, even canceled a scholarship rather than award it to her. But she did not give up.
Imran Ghori reports for the university publication Inside UCR. (August 2023)
Affirmative Action Ban Affects Elite Hiring, Not Just Elite Admissions
While the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling eliminating affirmative action in college admissions only applies to higher education, many elite industries, such as consulting and investment banking, that hire students right out of college may struggle to meet their own diversity goals, according to an article in Forbes.
While firms have promised to broaden their search, some observers are questioning their dependence on elite schools in the first place.
Forbes investigates.(August 2023)