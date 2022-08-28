Accessibility links

Hearing Scheduled in Legal Battle over Classified Documents at Trump's Florida Residence

A federal judge has scheduled a hearing for later this week on the use of an independent arbiter to review sensitive and “sometimes classified” documents seized at former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence. At issue is Trump’s claim of executive privilege, something typically not afforded former presidents. The U.S. Department of Justice issued no comment, as is typical for ongoing investigations. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more

