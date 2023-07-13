Student Union
Help for International Students Aiming for Athletic Scholarships
Telangana Today looks at athletic scholarships in the U.S. and offers international students a guide to finding and getting them.
"Athletic scholarships in the United States offer opportunities for talented student-athletes to fund their education while pursuing their sports careers," the story notes. (June 2023)
Chinese Student Hurt in Campus Shooting to Sue Michigan State U.
A Chinese student injured at a shooting at Michigan State University intends to sue, MLive.com reports.
Yukai “John” Hao alleges that the school “acted with gross negligence and failed to take reasonable steps to protect students and visitors on its campus from harm," the site reports. The shooting left him paralyzed from the chest down, his lawyers say.
Three students were killed and five more were injured Feb. 13 when a 43-year-old man allegedly came on campus and opened fire. (June 2023)
Applying to US Universities: What You Need to Know
The Teen Mag has a guide for international students considering applying to U.S. schools.
The article says it "aims to provide a comprehensive overview of key considerations for international students applying to U.S. universities."
Topics covered include scholarships, safety on campus and immigration and visa regulations. Read it here. (June 2023)
Are the Humanities Really Dying?
The U.S. media has run several stories recently on the "death of the humanities," with undergraduate enrollments dropping by more than 50% at some schools. But Karin Beck, an associate dean at Lehman College in New York City, says this is misleading.
Elite schools’ humanities programs are declining – but her school, which mostly serves low-income and first-generation students, is graduating more humanities majors than ever before. She argues that culturally sensitive and rewarding humanities classes can captivate anyone, even students who are assumed to lack interest.
Weigh her arguments in Inside Higher Ed. (June 2023)
Will a ‘Side Hustle’ Help Me Through My International Degree?
Students can pay tuition, build their resumes and pursue their passions with “passive income” generated without a formal job. (Work requirements vary by country, so double-check before you start.)
Ashreena Kaur of Study International lays out several options, from freelance translation to stock photography. (June 2023)