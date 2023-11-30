Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

Henry Kissinger-Controversial and Consequential American Diplomat Dead at Age 100

Henry Kissinger-Controversial and Consequential American Diplomat Dead at Age 100
Embed
Henry Kissinger-Controversial and Consequential American Diplomat Dead at Age 100

No media source currently available

0:00 0:04:10 0:00
Download

Henry Kissinger, the former National Security Advisor and Secretary of State whose global influence long outlasted his time in office under former President Richard Nixon, has died at age 100, at his home in Connecticut. His death was announced by his consulting firm and no cause was given. Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports on the life and legacy of a controversial and celebrated American statesman.

See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG