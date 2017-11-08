Popular Parks to Cost More to Visit

Last year, America’s national parks drew a record-breaking 330 million visitors to spectacular scenery and natural wonders. For over a century, the federal government has paid to maintain these parks through subsidies, plus relatively low entry fees at the most popular parks. Next year, the Park Service proposes to more than double the cost of a day pass at the most popular parks, during the most popular times of year. Opinions about the fee hikes are mixed, as Shelley Schlender reports.