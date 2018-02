For a lot of people, there's nothing better than a piece of candy. Sweets go back to the ancient Egyptians, who ate honey with sesame seeds. In the United States, candy has a fascinating history that can be traced back centuries at the True Treats Historic Candy store in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. The shop sells an abundance of sweets that were popular during different time periods. VOA's Deborah Block shows us the unusual assortment, ranging from classic chocolate kisses to edible bugs.