Hong Kong Court Denies Request to Ban Pro-Democracy Song

A Hong Kong court has denied a Hong Kong-government request to ban the broadcast or distribution of the pro-democracy song “Glory to Hong Kong.”

The requested ban was widely viewed as an attack on freedom of expression in Hong Kong.

The song was written in 2019 during the pro-democracy rallies and became an anthem song of the movement. Since then, it has been mistakenly played at international sporting events, instead of China’s national anthem — something authorities in Beijing consider an insult.

Hong Kong was returned to Chinese rule in 1997. The former British territory was promised that its Western-style civil liberties would remain intact for 50 years.

However, China has sought to rescind the freedoms residents of Hong Kong have long enjoyed.

Judge Anthony Chan said in his ruling that a ban of the song would have a “chilling effect” on freedom of expression in Hong Kong.