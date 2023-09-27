Student Union
Hoping to Study in the US? Here's How to Secure Housing
AfterSchool Africa takes a look at the finer points of arranging accommodations for international students. Among the considerations: How close is the housing to campus? How safe is it? What about its proximity to public transit?
See all News Updates of the Day
Why Aren’t Americans Going to College?
American college enrollments are falling, even as they are increasing in comparable countries. One culprit could be the cost: while college graduates earn more, the debt they accumulate often wipes out much of that advantage.
Paul Tough investigates for The New York Times Magazine. (September 2023)
Public Universities Went on Spending Spree ... And Passed the Cost to Students
The University of Kentucky has spent $805,000 a day for the past decade on upgrades to its campus, and now has one of the highest tuitions in the country, despite serving a lower-income state. Melissa Korn, Andrea Fuller and Jennifer S. Forsyth report for The Wall Street Journal. (August 2023) [[ ]]
Federal Student Aid Application in US is Changing
Every year, most American college students fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. It determines how much need-based assistance you can receive and is also important for many scholarships, grants and other opportunities.
Now, the format is being simplified, as Cheryl Winokur Munk of The Wall Street Journal explains. (August 2023)
ChatGPT Isn’t a Good Research Assistant, Yet
In the Chronicle of Higher Education, Maggie Hicks writes that ChatGPT frequently invents sources, causing headaches for librarians asked to find them, and getting students in trouble when they don’t learn how to track down information themselves.
With scholars willing to cut corners to get papers published faster, academia could fall prey to a “complicated web of lies,” as one researcher put it. (August 2023)