House Impeachment Inquiry Looms Over Spending Battle on Capitol Hill

President Joe Biden says he’s “focused on the things the American people want” and not political theater following a week in which the House of Representatives opened an impeachment inquiry into allegations that he had benefited from his son Hunter's foreign business dealings. Democrats call it a distraction. All this comes as lawmakers must strike a deal with Biden to keep the government open past a September 30 funding deadline. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.

