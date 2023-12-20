Accessibility links

Housing Expenses Can be Hard for International Students 

FILE - College students begin moving in for the fall semester at N.C. State University in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, July 31, 2020.

With housing expenses around Florida International University at or above $1,000 a month, and incoming freshman having priority for on-campus housing, the editorial board of PantherNow is raising questions about the university’s commitment to international students.

“The decision not to accommodate the housing needs of both upperclassmen and international students falls within the housing department but FIU as a whole must take better care of its international students,” according to the editorial board. (November 2023)

The Most Selective Undergraduate Programs in the US

FILE - Students walk through the Harvard Law School area on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., on Nov. 19, 2002.

Harvard University and the California Institute of Technology are the most selective undergraduate programs in the United States, with each only accepting about 3% of applicants.

Ilana Kowarski and Cole Claybourn rank the schools for US News & World Report. (December 2023)

Survey: Most College Students Happy With Their Choices 

FILE - Georgia State University students Kavita Javalagi, left, and Gana Natarajan, second from left, speak with Shetundra Pinkston, during the Startup Student Connection job fair, March 29, 2023, in Atlanta.

Most college students in the United States say they are happy with their college choices, with few saying they are “very unhappy.”

Forbes reported on the survey, which was part of a larger look at the satisfaction of college students from seven countries and regions. (November 2023)

Mental Health on Minds of International Students Studying in US

Mental health is a big topic of discussion on U.S. college campuses, with universities themselves continually reaching out to students to make sure they are OK. Many international students studying in the U.S. say the concern is novel but welcome. VOA’s Laurel Bowman has more. Camera and video editing by Saqib Ul Islam.

California High School Students Coding with Afghan Girls

California high school students are helping Afghan girls learn computer coding as part of a program to counter Taliban prohibitions against girls going to school. Genia Dulot has our story from San Diego. Video edit: Bakhtiyar Zamanov

