Student Union
How Are US-China Tensions Affecting Student Exchange?
There are currently only about 350 Americans studying in China, down from 15,000 a decade ago. Meanwhile, there are over 300,000 Chinese nationals studying in the U.S. The mismatch is due to growing mistrust in the U.S. of China’s government, as well as the impact of China’s "zero-COVID" strategy on foreign travel – and it has consequences for the future.
"It just seems like China is knowing much more about the rest of the world, but the U.S. is not getting to know much more about what’s going on outside of the states," said one student at New York University’s Shanghai campus. Hear from her and others in this piece from Janis Mackey Freyer and Jennifer Jett for NBC. (June 2023)
How Do I Apply for a US Student Visa?
US News & World Report just released an updated guide to the process. It describes the types of visas, the typical processing time and what to bring to your visa interview. Read the explainer from Anayat Durrani. (June 2023)
Will Men Become an Underrepresented Group on Campus?
Women make up 58% of American undergraduates, and many colleges are struggling to attract male applicants and get them to graduate on time. The gender gap is sharpest among minorities, rural communities and low-income students. Many men struggle to ask for help and believe they “do not belong” in college. Andrew Smith has more for VOA Learning English, based on reporting by Matt Krupnick of the Hechinger Report. (June 2023)
International Students Less Likely to Stay in Philadelphia Area After Graduation
Jen Kebea, president of Campus Philly, a nonprofit focused on recruitment, engagement and retention of college talent in the Greater Philadelphia area, discussed a 2019 study with Technical.ly, an online news site for technologists and entrepreneurs.
Campus Philly completed a retention data study in 2019 that found the region was retaining 54% of its college students, Kebeba told Technical.ly. However, Kebaba said that within the pool of STEM graduates, some are highly retained, such as those in biology and other life sciences-related subjects; others, such as those in computer science and information technology majors, are less likely to stay in the area.
The more recent report also showed a high number of international students coming to the region to study computer science, Kebea told Technical.ly. Some factors that may draw more international students to Philadelphia, include the variety in higher learning institutions, from community college to the Ivy League, as well as a lower cost of living compared to other U.S. cities, she said.
Anca Scarlat from Romania and Vivek Khimani from India, both computer science majors graduating from Drexel this month, have jobs already lined up, according to the Technical.ly article. Scarlat will work for software engineer at Viasat in San Diego, while Khimani is going to be a software engineer at San Francisco-based security startup Semgrep, the report said.
The story in Technical.ly is written by Sarah Huffman. (June 2023)
3 Kenyan Students at Alabama State University Attend French Horn Conference
Three international music students from Alabama State University traveled to Florida to attend the Southeast Horn Workshop (SEHW) at the University of Central Florida, according to the Alabama State University website. The three students -- seniors Vitalis Wagome and Wanja Nganga and freshman Shaka Marko Lwaki, all from Nairobi, Kenya – attended the conference, billed as one of the largest regional conferences in the country for French horn players, the website said. (June 2023)